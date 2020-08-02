Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 48.6% in July

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISA stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -1.17. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,130.69%.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

