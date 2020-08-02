Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMMCF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

