Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of SULZF opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $109.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68.

Sulzer Ltd provides products and services for the oil and gas, power, water, and other markets in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

