Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:STBI opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Sturgis Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.