Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €70.51 ($79.22).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €58.05 ($65.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($41.57) and a fifty-two week high of €78.65 ($88.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.43.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.