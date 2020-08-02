Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.