Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.32% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3,502.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Shares of FCVT opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

