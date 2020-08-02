Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 964 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

