Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,678 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 67.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 108,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

Shares of BDJ opened at $7.42 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

