Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,437 Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,960,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 45,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.01 on Friday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

