Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,102 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,518.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,147,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 134,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

