Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 21,366 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,366 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 764.3% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

