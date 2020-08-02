Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,059 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Water ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,441,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

