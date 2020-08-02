Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 131,953 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,953 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $23.74 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.