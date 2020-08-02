Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 45,556 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

