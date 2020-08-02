Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

