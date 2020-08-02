Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

NYSE BHK opened at $16.13 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

