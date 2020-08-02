Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 520 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $109.60 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

