Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,389 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

