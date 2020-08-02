Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $964,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 529,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 114,658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $31.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.

