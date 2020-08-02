Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $920,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CSX were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 396,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 661,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CSX by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 80,963 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

