Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 69,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

