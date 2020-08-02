Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $851,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 167,148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the period.

ICF stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

