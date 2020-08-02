Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $778,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after acquiring an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.48 and its 200 day moving average is $172.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

