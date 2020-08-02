Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Paychex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.