Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,963 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after purchasing an additional 913,681 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after purchasing an additional 598,161 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.