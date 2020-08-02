Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 30.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of ETX opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

