Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Get Global X Millennials Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.52.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.