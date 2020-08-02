Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 101,185.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $245.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $248.88. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

