Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 617 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.38% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $614,000.

SNSR opened at $25.65 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

