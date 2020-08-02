Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 351 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $166.70 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average of $158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.58.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

