Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,300 Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 542,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

