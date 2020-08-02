Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.