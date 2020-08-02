Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,418 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

