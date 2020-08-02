Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STL. DA Davidson began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,901 shares of company stock valued at $77,667. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 509,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 227.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 82,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 89.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 57.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

