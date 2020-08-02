Steris (STE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Steris (NYSE:STE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Steris to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steris to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STE stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. Steris has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

