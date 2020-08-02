Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.