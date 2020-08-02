Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $79.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.04.

Starbucks stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after purchasing an additional 916,469 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,002 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

