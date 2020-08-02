Starbucks Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.53 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

