Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $543.06 million during the quarter.

SGU opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Star Group has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $425.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Donovan bought 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,670.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $92,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

