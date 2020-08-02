Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.10).

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 250.40 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.57. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16).

In related news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($338,698.44). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,669 shares of company stock worth $27,711,556.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

