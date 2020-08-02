Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Standard Chartered to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 438 ($5.39) to GBX 575 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.49) target price (down from GBX 730 ($8.98)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 549.93 ($6.77).
LON STAN opened at GBX 385.80 ($4.75) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 434.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 489.18. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.12). The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
