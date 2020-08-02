St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 993 Average PT from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.13 ($12.38).

Several research firms recently commented on STJ. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 685 ($8.43) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($13.78) to GBX 1,104 ($13.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.88) target price (up previously from GBX 925 ($11.38)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,023 ($12.59) to GBX 1,074 ($13.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($11.72), for a total transaction of £42,354.48 ($52,122.18).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 942.20 ($11.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 952.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 941.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

