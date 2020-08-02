St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STJPF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.15.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

