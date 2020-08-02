SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSEZY. HSBC downgraded SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut shares of SSE PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get SSE PLC/S alerts:

Shares of SSEZY opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. SSE PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.