Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Square by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Square by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Square by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 73,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

SQ stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,985.00 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

