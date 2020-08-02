Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.67 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

