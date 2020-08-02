Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPWH. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $699.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

