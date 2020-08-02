Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Shares Down 10.1%

Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ)’s share price traded down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $12.32, 20,377,859 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 790% from the average session volume of 2,289,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 59,823 shares of Spartan Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $643,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 926,802 shares of company stock worth $9,973,806.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spartan Energy stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 148.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,106 shares during the quarter. Spartan Energy accounts for 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.51% of Spartan Energy worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

