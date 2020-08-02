Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

